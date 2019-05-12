Dodgers' Rich Hill: Start pushed back

Hill will have his next start pushed back, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The left-hander was originally scheduled to start Wednesday against the Padres, but Kenta Maeda will now head to the mound for that contest. Hill's next outing will get pushed to the Dodgers' weekend series against the Reds, where the first chance for him to start would be Friday.

