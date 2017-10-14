Dodgers' Rich Hill: Starting Game 2
Hill has been named the starter for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 in Los Angeles reports.
It'll be a matchup of lefties Sunday in Los Angeles with Hill going against Jon Lester and the Cubs. Hill lasted just 4.0 innings in his start against the Diamondbacks in the NLDS, allowing two earned runs and walking three batters.
