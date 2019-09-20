Play

Dodgers' Rich Hill: Starting Tuesday

Hill (knee) is expected to pitch the first two innings of Tuesday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill tossed a successful bullpen session, and he's now in line to return to game action early next week. He's pitched in just one big-league game since mid-June, tossing 0.2 innings Sept. 12 against Baltimore.

