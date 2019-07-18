Dodgers' Rich Hill: Starts throwing program

Hill (forearm) began a throwing program Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The veteran left-hander, who has been on the shelf since June 20 with a flexor tendon strain, made 25 throws from 45 feet and reported no issues afterwards. Hill is expected to extend his throwing out to 60 feet over the next two weeks before ramping things up from there. If all goes well, Hill is hoping to return sometime in September.

