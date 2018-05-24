Dodgers' Rich Hill: Still expected to miss four weeks
Hill (finger) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, but manager Dave Roberts said he's still expecting the veteran to miss around four weeks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. "I don't know Rich's plan," the manager said. "I'm still going to stick with my 4 weeks to get him back into a big league game."
Hill has thrown for three straight days -- with medical tape on his finger -- despite landing on the disabled list with a blister over the weekend. He's petitioned the league to allow him to wear the medical tape in games, which would allow him to return sooner, but it's not yet known if MLB will allow it. Either way, Hill is hoping his continued throwing will help him return before his initial four-week timetable, though his manager is less optimistic.
