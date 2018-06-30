Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out 10 in loss
Hill (1-3) took the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up one earned run on six hits over 6.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking none as the Dodgers fell 3-1.
It was pretty much the definition of a hard-luck defeat for the left-hander, who ended up getting the short end of a great pitcher's duel with Tyler Anderson despite logging his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season. Health is always a concern with Hill, but if he can stay on the field going forward he certainly has the ability to make a fantasy impact, although his 4.68 ERA through 42.1 innings remains off the pace of the 3.32 mark he posted last season. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Pirates on July 4.
