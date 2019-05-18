Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out 10

Hill (1-1) threw six shutout innings while striking out 10 with no walks and two hits to earn a victory against the Reds on Friday.

The veteran lefty also needed just 84 pitches to record 18 outs, which is a pretty incredible feat considering 10 of those outs were of the strikeout variety. Hill missed about the first month of the season because of a knee ailment. Through four starts, this was, by far, his best outing of the year and his first win. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 21 innings this season. Hill is scheduled to throw again at the Pirates next Friday.