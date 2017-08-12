Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Hill struck out nine and allowed just two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings but took home a no-decision Friday against San Diego.
Hill had an injury scare when he was hit by a pitch at the plate, but X-rays following the game were negative, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports. Hill hasn't gone deep in games reliably, but that has been his only flaw of late. He now owns nine straight starts of allowing three or fewer earned runs, with a 72:14 K:BB over 54 innings in that span.
