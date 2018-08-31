Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strikes out seven

Hill (6-5) allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Hill managed to get through four innings with little trouble but allowed the first two batters of the fifth inning to reach base, both of whom scored on a David Peralta home run. While it was a setback for Hill, he continued to flash deceptiveness, racking up 14 swinging strikes on 89 total pitches. As has been the case, when healthy, Hill is a solid fantasy option who will strike out batters at a solid rate while also contributing solid ratios.