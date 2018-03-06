Dodgers' Rich Hill: Strong in spring debut

Hill held the Indians to one run on one hit while striking out four over three innings in his spring training debut Monday.

Spring training stats for a veteran with a secure rotation spot like Hill has shouldn't move the needle, but the 37-year-old has notoriously been poor in exhibition games over his career (5.57 ERA in 61 career spring training appearances), so seeing him in twirl a gem off the bat should help boost the confidence of those looking to invest in the southpaw this season. Hill took a slight step back last year after his breakout 2016 campaign, but he still managed to post strong numbers with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and stellar 11.0 K/9 in 25 starts. After two full seasons of fantasy-relevant ratios, there is little doubt regarding his renaissance. The true challenge for the soon-to-be 38-year-old will be his ability to stay off the disabled list after failing to top 135.2 innings in either of his previous two seasons as a full-time starter.