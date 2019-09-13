Dodgers' Rich Hill: Suffers MCL strain

Hill has been diagnosed with a left MCL strain, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill was making his first start since returning from a strained forearm, and he could be headed right back to the IL after suffering a left MCL strain in the first inning against Baltimore. The veteran suffered the exact same injury in spring training, and it sidelined him until the end of April. His status for the remainder of the season and the postseason is in jeopardy at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories