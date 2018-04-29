Dodgers' Rich Hill: Suffers setback, won't start Monday

Hill won't be activated off the 10-day disabled list in time for Monday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill's finger is infected, so he'll be scratched from Monday's scheduled start. He tossed a 58-pitch simulated game Tuesday, but has since been diagnosed with an infection that won't allow him to return just yet. It's unclear how much time Hill will be forced to miss after his latest setback.