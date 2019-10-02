Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tabbed for Game 4
Manager Dave Roberts said Hill will start Game 4 of the NLDS should it be necessary, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hill wouldn't be cleared for a full workload, as Roberts indicated he would be expected to throw about four innings. The veteran lefty covered three innings during his final outing of the regular season Sunday, so it's no surprise he'd be on a pitch count. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, so Hill could also make a brief appearance out of the bullpen Thursday or Friday.
