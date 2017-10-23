Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tabbed with Game 2 start
Hill will start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday against the Astros, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill has thrown nine innings over two games this postseason, both of which were starts. In that time he's allowed three runs on six hits and four walks. He'll take on a Houston club that's poised to send Justin Verlander to the hill Wednesday.
More News
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...