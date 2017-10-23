Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tabbed with Game 2 start

Hill will start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday against the Astros, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill has thrown nine innings over two games this postseason, both of which were starts. In that time he's allowed three runs on six hits and four walks. He'll take on a Houston club that's poised to send Justin Verlander to the hill Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast