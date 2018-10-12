Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tabbed with start in Game 4

Hill will start Game 4 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hill is set to take the mound in Los Angeles following a ho-hum outing in his first start of the 2018 postseason. He allowed two runs and struck out three over 4.1 frames in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta. Milwaukee has yet to name their starting pitcher for Game 4.