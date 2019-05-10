Dodgers' Rich Hill: Takes loss against Nationals

Hill (0-1) was hit with the loss against the Nationals on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two as the Dodgers fell 6-0.

The left-hander factored into the decision for the first time in three starts since returning from the injured list, but he was saddled with the defeat as he was outdueled by a stellar effort from Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. The veteran left-hander now has a 4.20 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP to go along with 14 strikeouts in 15 innings since returning from the knee strain that cost him most of April.