Dodgers' Rich Hill: Takes loss against Nationals
Hill (0-1) was hit with the loss against the Nationals on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two as the Dodgers fell 6-0.
The left-hander factored into the decision for the first time in three starts since returning from the injured list, but he was saddled with the defeat as he was outdueled by a stellar effort from Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. The veteran left-hander now has a 4.20 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP to go along with 14 strikeouts in 15 innings since returning from the knee strain that cost him most of April.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...