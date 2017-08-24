Play

Dodgers' Rich Hill: Takes no-no through nine, loses in 10th

Hill (9-5) suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Pirates on Wednesday, striking out 10 while pitching a perfect game through nine innings before giving up a leadoff homer to Josh Harrison in the bottom of the 10th.

It's extraordinarily rare to see a starting pitcher take the mound for the 10th inning, and even rarer to see him do so in the midst of a no-hitter -- which would have been a perfect game if not for an error by Logan Forsythe in the ninth. Unfortunately for Hill, the Dodgers' typically high-octane offense went quiet in this one, and Harrison finally broke through with his walkoff shot on the veteran lefty's 99th pitch of the night. It has to be a massive disappointment for Hill, but fantasy owners won't find much cause to complain about this outing. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday in Arizona.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast