Dodgers' Rich Hill: Takes no-no through nine, loses in 10th
Hill (9-5) suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Pirates on Wednesday, striking out 10 while pitching a perfect game through nine innings before giving up a leadoff homer to Josh Harrison in the bottom of the 10th.
It's extraordinarily rare to see a starting pitcher take the mound for the 10th inning, and even rarer to see him do so in the midst of a no-hitter -- which would have been a perfect game if not for an error by Logan Forsythe in the ninth. Unfortunately for Hill, the Dodgers' typically high-octane offense went quiet in this one, and Harrison finally broke through with his walkoff shot on the veteran lefty's 99th pitch of the night. It has to be a massive disappointment for Hill, but fantasy owners won't find much cause to complain about this outing. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday in Arizona.
