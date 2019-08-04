Dodgers' Rich Hill: Three weeks from bullpen session
Hill (forearm) said Sunday he expects to start throwing bullpen sessions in three weeks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Hill landed on the injured list June 20 with a left forearm strain and began his throwing program in mid-July. The veteran southpaw has been eyeing a September return to the Dodgers and that still appears feasible, especially if he comes back as a reliever and doesn't have to get fully stretched out as a starter.
