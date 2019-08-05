Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throwing from 75 feet

Hill (forearm) played catch from 75 feet Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill ramped up his intensity during Monday's throwing session and apparently felt no issues. The southpaw, who has been sidelined since June 20 with a left forearm strain, is hoping to resume throwing bullpen sessions before the end of August, which would put him on track to return sometime in September.

