Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throwing sim game Friday

Hill (forearm) is scheduled to throw a 30-pitch, two-inning simulated game Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hill will face live batters for the first time since going down with the left forearm strain in mid-June. Assuming the veteran left-hander avoids a setback, he could rejoin the Dodgers and pitch out of the bullpen next week, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories