Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws another quality start

Hill pitched well but did not factor into the decision against the Mets on Tuesday, tossing six innings and allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six.

The crafty veteran was on his game most of the night, throwing 76 of his 104 pitches for strikes, but was matched by an effective outing from fellow lefty Steven Matz. Since a subpar appearance against Washington on May 9, Hill has thrown three straight quality starts, giving up only three runs while striking out 23 batters in 18 innings in that stretch. He'll carry a 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB into his next scheduled start against Philadelphia on Sunday.