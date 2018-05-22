Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws bullpen session
HIll (finger) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill is supposedly out for a month with a blister, yet he's already throwing a bullpen session. He's reportedly asked MLB for permission to wear medical tape on his finger in games. It's not yet known whether or not he will indeed be able to wear the tape, which would presumably shorten his recovery time, but it's at least allowed him to keep throwing while he remains sidelined.
