Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws off mound Tuesday

Hill (knee) was spotted throwing off the bullpen mound Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill will test out his knee during Tuesday's bullpen session, as despite suffering a left MCL strain, he has his sights set on pitching again this season. The next step in his rehab should be determined after his latest throwing session.

