Dodgers' Rich Hill: Throws with finger uncovered

Hill (finger) played catch without tape on the middle finger of his pitching hand Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

After throwing without any medical tapped wrapped around his blister, Hill hopes to throw a bullpen Saturday also without the tape. If he's able to progress to pitching to hitters with the finger uncovered, he may be able to return faster than initially thought.

