Dodgers' Rich Hill: To face live hitters

Hill (forearm) is set to face live hitters after successfully throwing a bullpen session Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hill was able to toss another side session without any issues, so the next step in his rehab will be to face live batters. He was placed on the injured list June 20 with a left forearm strain and continues to target a mid-September return.

More News
Our Latest Stories