Dodgers' Rich Hill: To resume throwing next week

Hill (forearm) will resume throwing next week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hill expected to have to wait 3-to-4 weeks to resume throwing after he landed on the injured list on June 20, and he appears to be right in line with that timeline. His ability to return to the mound at any point this season has been in question since he suffered the flexor tendon strain, but he was reportedly optimistic Friday.

