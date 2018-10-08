Dodgers' Rich Hill: To start Game 4 barring sweep
Hill is in line to start Monday's game against the Braves if the NLDS extends to Game 4, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers went into Sunday night's game with a 2-0 series lead, but if the Braves manage to force Game 4, Hill will toe the rubber. The 38-year-old lefty is yet to see his first postseason action, with his last appearance coming Sept. 30 against the Giants.
