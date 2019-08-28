Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tosses another bullpen session

Hill (forearm) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included about 10 curveballs, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hill threw his first bullpen session Saturday since going down with the forearm strain, and his quick progression to breaking balls is a good sign for his recovery. The veteran left-hander is expected to take the mound again Friday or Saturday as he continues to ramp up his rehab work for a return in September.

