Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tosses bullpen session Sunday
Hill (finger) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Hill has reportedly felt great after recent workouts and was able to pitch without any restrictions during Sunday's bullpen session. Due to his solid progress, Hill is being viewed as an option to start a game during Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, which is the day he's eligible to come off the DL.
