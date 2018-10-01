Dodgers' Rich Hill: Tosses gem vs. Giants

Hill (11-5) got the win Sunday, allowing just two hits while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings against San Francisco.

Hill looked sharp on extra rest during Sunday's regular season finale, pitching a second consecutive seven-inning masterpiece after shutting down the Padres last weekend. The left-hander was able to lower his ERA to 3.66 and finished the campaign with 150 strikeouts in 132.2 innings.