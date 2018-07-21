Dodgers' Rich Hill: Turns in quality outing
Hill (3-4) surrendered one run on five hits and four walks while fanning nine across six innings Friday as he notched the win against Milwaukee.
Hill sailed through seven strong frames, as he allowed just a single run in the fifth on a Christian Yelich RBI double. Hill has been inconsistent over his previous two starts (six runs across 12 innings) although he managed to put it together in the Dodgers' first game back from the All-Star break. He sits with a 4.26 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 69:24 K:BB over 61.1 innings in 2018.
