Dodgers' Rich Hill: Whiffs 10, shuts down Padres

Hill (12-8) held the Padres scoreless on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings to pick up his third straight win Wednesday.

So ends a relatively typical regular season for Hill -- effective, but shortened by injury, though this season's 135.2 innings represent his biggest workload since 2007. The 37-year-old lefty's 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 166:49 K:BB are all high-end marks, and they've made him indispensable when healthy. He'll now go to work trying to help the Dodgers make a deep playoff run.