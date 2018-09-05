Dodgers' Rich Hill: Whiffs eight in win

Hill (7-5) got the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings against the Mets.

Hill was tagged for a pair of two-run home runs early, but he was able to settle down from that point to make it through six innings and grab the win. The lefty has struck out at least seven batters in four straight starts and is now at a 10.0 K/9 pace over 108.2 innings on the season. He'll take a 3.73 ERA into Monday's outing against the Reds.