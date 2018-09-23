Dodgers' Rich Hill: Whiffs seven in win

Hill (10-5) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Padres.

Hill had little trouble working through the Padres order, with the only run he surrendered coming on a solo shot by Hunter Renfroe. It was a slump-busting start for Hill, as he entered Saturday's start having allowed four earned runs in three consecutive outings. Despite that stretch, Hill has put together another effective campaign -- when he was able to take the mound -- posting a 3.87 ERA and 1.17 WHIP to go along with 143 strikeouts across 125.2 innings.