Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will make another rehab start

Hill (knee) will make one more rehab start before returning to the big-league rotation, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was lights-out in his outing for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, giving up just two hits while striking out eight in four innings, but he'll get one more start in the minors as he works his way back from his knee strain. Per Gurnick, the team hasn't determined where Hill will make that start, but it will likely take place Monday.