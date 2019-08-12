Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will return in relief role

Hill (forearm) won't have enough time this season to build back up to a starting role, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Hill has been on the shelf June 20 with a forearm injury, and skipper Dave Roberts noted Sunday that there just isn't enough time remaining in the season for him to build back up as a starter. The veteran southpaw remains hopeful that he'll be able to make a September return.

