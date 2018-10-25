Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will start Game 4

Hill has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Game 4 of the World Series against Boston on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Hill will toe the rubber for the Dodgers in Game 4 after Walker Buehler aims to notch a win in Game 3. Hill has looked solid throughout the postseason, allowing three runs and fanning 10 over 10.1 innings (2.61 ERA).