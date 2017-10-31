Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will start Game 6
Hill was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday.
As expected, Hill will match up against Justin Verlander in what is an elimination game for Los Angeles. The veteran southpaw was pulled after just 60 pitches in an otherwise effective Game 2 start. Hill owns a 2.76 ERA this postseason with 19 strikeouts in 13 innings.
