Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will throw again Saturday

Hill (finger) will pitch against live hitting Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Hill will likely require around four more weeks until he can get back into a big-league game, but it's positive news that he's been able to continue pitching. He'll have successfully thrown in three out of the last five days -- all with the blister wrapped in medical tape -- following Saturday's session. For what it's worth, Hill said his blister has nearly healed, according to Gurnick, offering hope that he might be able to return sooner than the initial timetable outlined by manager Dave Roberts.

