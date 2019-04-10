Dodgers' Rich Hill: Will throw simulated game

Hill (knee) is scheduled to throw a three or four inning simulated game in Los Angeles on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hill threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and he's now scheduled for Friday's simulated game, per Plunkett, after which more information should become available regarding his progress. Assuming he comes through Friday's work without a setback, a rehab start could be next on the docket as the veteran works his way back to the big-league rotation.