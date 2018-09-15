Dodgers' Rich Hill: Wins despite mediocre outing

Hill improved to 9-5 on the season despite a mediocre outing Saturday against the Cardinals in which he surrendered four runs in five innings. He gave up two hits (including one homer) and four walks while striking out eight.

Hill struck out the side in the first inning and kept the Cardinals scoreless through three, though a four-run fourth inning gave him an unimpressive overall stat line. He walked the bases loaded with one out in that frame before allowing a grand slam to Patrick Wisdom. The start was Hill's third straight in which he allowed four runs, giving him a 6.75 ERA over that stretch and a 4.02 ERA on the season. His next opportunity will likely come Friday against the Padres.