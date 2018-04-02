Dodgers' Rich Hill: Wins first start against San Francisco
Hill (1-0) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a win Sunday over the Giants.
Hill tossed just 15 first pitch strikes, but despite nibbling at times, he only needed 82 pitches to finish six innings. Don't expect Hill to go much deeper into games as the season progresses. At 38 years old, the Dodgers will be careful with Hill. As good as he was in 2017, with a 3.32 ERA, Hill averaged just 5.4 innings per start. Expect him to remain effective, but Hill can't be counted on for high volume innings.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...