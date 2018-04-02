Dodgers' Rich Hill: Wins first start against San Francisco

Hill (1-0) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a win Sunday over the Giants.

Hill tossed just 15 first pitch strikes, but despite nibbling at times, he only needed 82 pitches to finish six innings. Don't expect Hill to go much deeper into games as the season progresses. At 38 years old, the Dodgers will be careful with Hill. As good as he was in 2017, with a 3.32 ERA, Hill averaged just 5.4 innings per start. Expect him to remain effective, but Hill can't be counted on for high volume innings.