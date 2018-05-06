Dodgers' Rich Hill: Won't start Sunday
Hill (finger) has been scratched from Sunday's start against the Padres, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Hill is on the 10-day disabled list with a finger issue. He was expected to return to the mound for Sunday's series finale, but the Dodgers are worried about the humidity -- the game is being played in Monterrey, Mexico -- so Ross Stripling will get the ball instead. No setback has been reported at this point, and Hill said he's "good to go," according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, so it sounds like he'll be ready to pitch during the team's upcoming series against the Diamondbacks.
