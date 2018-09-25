Dodgers' Rich Hill: Won't start this weekend

Hill will not start against the Giants in the final series of the regular season this weekend, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Hill was in line to start Friday but instead will be skipped as the Dodgers opt to start Hyun-Jin Ryu, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler at San Francisco. The veteran left-hander will be available out of the bullpen but would also be an option for a tie-breaking Game 163 or wild-card game next week, if the Dodgers fail to lock down the NL West.