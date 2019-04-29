Dodgers' Rich Hill: Yields four unearned runs
Hill allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a no-decision against the Pirates during his 2019 debut on Sunday.
The veteran left-hander, who missed the beginning of the year because of a knee strain, didn't receive the best defensive support during his season debut. After giving up a run in the first inning, the first batter against Hill during the second frame reached on an error, which led to four unearned runs. Luckily, the Dodgers offense rallied in the latter innings to get Hill off the hook. Despite allowing two home runs, he left his 2019 debut with a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. His second start is expected to come on the road Saturday against the Padres.
