Segedin (personal) was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Segedin is currently away from the team as he awaits the birth of his child. Once he becomes available again, he'll report to Oklahoma City. While Segedin could see occasional time with the Dodgers as a reserve option, he figures to spend most of his time at the Triple-A level this season. The 29-year-old slashed .320/.347/.515 over 25 games at Oklahoma City in 2017.