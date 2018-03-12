Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Away for birth of child
Segedin is away from the team for the birth of his child, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Segedin has already missed time this spring while recovering from wrist surgery and with an illness. The 29-year-old is competing for a bench role but is unlikely to receive more than the occasional call-up this season.
