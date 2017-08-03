Segedin (wrist) heads out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, True Blue LA's Eric Stephen reports.

Segedin has been out since mid-April while initially dealing with a toe injury, and then undergoing wrist surgery near the end of May. The outfielder will likely need an extended period of time shaking off the rust in the minors, and could remain with Oklahoma City depending on the route the club chooses to go. At this point, Segedin provides minimal impact for the Dodgers as organizational depth.