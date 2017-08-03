Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Begins rehab assignment Thursday
Segedin (wrist) heads out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, True Blue LA's Eric Stephen reports.
Segedin has been out since mid-April while initially dealing with a toe injury, and then undergoing wrist surgery near the end of May. The outfielder will likely need an extended period of time shaking off the rust in the minors, and could remain with Oklahoma City depending on the route the club chooses to go. At this point, Segedin provides minimal impact for the Dodgers as organizational depth.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...