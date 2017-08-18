Segedin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Just days after being activated from the 60-day disabled list, Segedin gets sent to Triple-A so the Dodgers can have room on their roster for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. The move doesn't come as a surprise as some were suspecting him to stay at Triple-A after he was activated from the disabled list anyway.