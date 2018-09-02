Dodgers' Rocky Gale: Called up from Triple-A
The Dodgers selected Gale's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It had been reported a day earlier that Gale was on track to join the Dodgers for their series finale with Arizona, but the transaction wasn't made official until the team cleared a 40-man roster spot for the backstop by moving Brock Stewart (oblique) to the 60-day disabled list. Gale will likely be either third or fourth on the Dodgers' depth chart at catcher and is only expected to receive a handful of at-bats in September.
